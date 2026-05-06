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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 06 May 2026

NIA chargesheets doctor, two others in ISIS-linked bioterror plot to poison public spaces

'They had planned to use ricin, a highly toxic substance derived from castor seeds and classified under Schedule I of the Chemical Weapons Convention, to carry out the nefarious agenda of ISIS', the NIA said in a statement

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 06.05.26, 01:05 PM
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three individuals, including a Hyderabad-based doctor, for their alleged involvement in an ISIS-linked conspiracy to carry out mass poisoning in public places using a highly toxic biological agent.

According to an official statement issued on Tuesday, the accused — Dr Syed Ahmed Mohiuddin from Hyderabad, along with Azad and Mohammad Suhel from Uttar Pradesh — have been chargesheeted before a special NIA court in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

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The NIA said the trio was operating under the guidance of foreign-based handlers linked to the Islamic State and had worked in a coordinated manner to recruit vulnerable, radicalised youth. Their objective was to support jihad and spread terror using prohibited weapons and bioterrorism methods.

Investigators revealed that the accused had planned to use ricin, a highly toxic substance derived from castor seeds and classified under Schedule I of the Chemical Weapons Convention, to execute the "nefarious agenda of ISIS".

The case was initially registered by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in November 2025 following the arrest of Dr Mohiuddin. He was apprehended at a toll plaza while allegedly carrying illegal weapons, a bottle containing four litres of castor oil, and other incriminating materials in his vehicle. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Azad and Suhel on the same day.

The probe further found that Azad and Suhel had collected parcels containing money and prohibited weapons from a dead-drop location in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, and delivered them to a site in Chhatral, Gujarat, for Mohiuddin to retrieve.

After taking over the investigation in January 2026, the NIA uncovered that Mohiuddin had allegedly been promised the position of ISIS "Amir" of South Asia by his handler. He is also accused of converting his Hyderabad residence into a clandestine laboratory for the preparation of ricin.

The agency stated that Azad and Suhel were active participants in the conspiracy, maintaining communication with handlers, managing terror funds, conducting reconnaissance, and handling illegal arms and ammunition.

Suhel, in particular, acted as a key link between the handler and other accused, facilitating recruitment, coordination, and the transfer of funds and weapons consignments. He also conducted reconnaissance, recorded Bay'ah (oath of allegiance) videos, and prepared ISIS flags, the statement added.

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