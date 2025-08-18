MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Monday, 18 August 2025

Shoot begins for filmmaker Chidambaram's next film titled 'Balan'

Chidambaram’s 'Manjummel Boys' and 'Aavesham', which was written and directed by Madhavan, were two of the most successful titles of the year 2024

PTI Published 18.08.25, 09:43 AM
A poster of 'Balan'

A poster of 'Balan' X

The upcoming Malayalam film from KVN Productions and Thespian Films, helmed by “Manjummel Boys” director Chidambaram, has been titled "Balan".

Written by Jithu Madhavan, the writer of “Aavesham”, the film's production will commence today.

Chidambaram’s “Manjummel Boys” and “Aavesham”, which was written and directed by Madhavan, were two of the most successful titles of the year 2024.

The production banner shared the news on its official X handle on Sunday.

"Lights, camera... 'BALAN'! KVN Productions & Thespian Films proudly present #Balan — that's officially gone on floors! Directed by Chidambaram, Written by Jithu Madhavan," read the caption.

The poster featured a picture of a boy, clicked from behind, walking with a stick in his hand. The background was decorated with the flowers.

The details of the project, including its genre, have been kept under wraps.

The upcoming film will have its music composed by Sushin Shyam, with Vivek Harshan taking over as editor and Shyju Khaled as director of photography.

Besides, "Balan", KVN Productions' upcoming titles include Geetu Mohandas’ “Toxic”, starring Yash, the 69th feature film of Tamil superstar Vijay’s career, and Priyadarshan’s thriller.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

