Celebrity hair stylist Sapna Bhavani shares rare photos of Sushant Singh Rajput and MS Dhoni

Celebrity hair stylist Sapna Bhavani shared never-before-seen pictures of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with former Team India skipper MS Dhoni ahead of the actor’s 40th birth anniversary.

The photos seem to have been shot while Sushant was filming the 2016 biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the photos shows Sushant cracking up at Bhavani’s jokes.

Instagram/@sapnamotibhavnani

Another candid picture shows Sushant spending time with Dhoni and his daughter Ziva.

Instagram/@sapnamotibhavnani

“It’s obvious Sushant, Ziva and I had formed a gang,” reads the caption to another photo shared by Bhavani.

Instagram/@sapnamotibhavnani

The photos were shared by the hair stylist as part of the new social media trend of sharing photos from the year 2016.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the titular role. The film follows Dhoni’s rise from humble origins to a cricket icon. Directed and co-written by Neeraj Pandey, the biopic also stars Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher.

Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, also remembered the late actor on his birth anniversary on Wednesday. “You were not just an actor, you were a seeker, a thinker, a dreamer, a lover of the universe and its mysteries. From the stars you admired to the questions you dared to ask, you taught us to reach beyond limits, to wonder deeply, to love boldly, to live Godward,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing clips from Sushant’s films as well as throwback pictures from his childhood.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Initially taken up by the Mumbai Police, the case was then transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before it was declared a suicide by the AIIMS medical board.

Chhichhore was Sushant’s last theatrical release before his death on June 14, 2020. The actor is known for his performances in films including Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), PK (2014), Raabta (2017), and Kedarnath (2019). His final film, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously on the streaming platform Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020.