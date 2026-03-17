‘BTS: The Return’ documentary trailer promises a close look at the boy band and their comeback

Netflix on Tuesday dropped a trailer for K-pop boy band BTS’s upcoming documentary chronicling their long-awaited return with their fifth studio album Arirang, slated to release on March 20.

The seven BTS members — RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — have reunited following their mandatory military service.

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Titled BTS: The Return, the documentary is directed by Bao Nguyen, known for helming The Stringer and The Greatest Night in Pop. It is produced by HYBE and This Machine Filmworks.

The documentary will be released after the band’s comeback performance, which will be streamed live on Netflix on March 21. It will offer rare behind-the-scenes glimpses as BTS makes their comeback as a group since the 2022 anthology album Proof.

The trailer promises an intimate look at the performers as they work through their doubts and share moments of laughter and rediscovery. The band will contemplate how to begin again, wrestle with honouring the past without being bound by it, and redefine an ever-evolving identity as the bandmates grow as artists and global icons.

The title of their upcoming album is a reference to Arirang, a centuries-old Korean folk song with thousands of variations that is often regarded as Korea’s unofficial national anthem. Recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage by both South and North Korea, Arirang draws on the Korean concept of han, a layered emotion of sorrow, longing, collective grief, resilience, and hope.

Through its themes of separation, loss, perseverance, and love for the nation, the folk song represents a cultural touchstone for Koreans across generations.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has been making waves, building a fan base that has taken on everything from philanthropic work to politics. After some time apart due to their mandatory service in the South Korean military, the seven members united in Los Angeles to return to a shared creative space and make music again.

Following the album’s release, BTS is set to embark on a world tour on April 9, kicking off at Goyang Sports Complex near Seoul. The tour will span 34 cities with 79 shows — breaking records for the largest in K-pop history. It will also feature a 360-degree stage design.