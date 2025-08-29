BTS members return to South Korea from LA ahead of movies week for ARMYs

K-pop band BTS members are back in South Korea after their nearly a month-long stay in Los Angeles ahead of BTS Movies Week, a film festival aimed at celebrating the band’s 12-year legacy.

Videos of BTS members — Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook — exiting an airport in South Korea went viral on social media on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the videos shows rapper J-Hope exiting the airport terminal.

BTS Movies Week will be held from September 24 to October 5 in 2,000 theatres across 65 countries. A trailer for the upcoming event was also dropped by the band on August 27.

The four films which are part of the lineup are BTS 2016 Live The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue, BTS 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final, BTS 2019 World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself London, and BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo.

Tickets for BTS Movie Weeks are available on btsmovieweeks.com.

The band’s last collective studio album was Proof, which dropped in 2022. They recently released their first live album, Permission to Dance On Stage — Live, featuring 22 tracks from their world tour, which marked their long-awaited return to the music scene as a group after three years.

The band’s comeback album will drop in 2026.

Suga was the last member of BTS to return to civilian life on June 21 after a 21-month public service.

On June 10, RM and V completed their 18-month compulsory military service. Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life a day later. The four of them joined their bandmates, Jin and J-hope, who resumed their civilian lives last year after discharge from military service.