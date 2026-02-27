Wonderful that people see themselves in Sophie: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 actress Yerin Ha

With all episodes of the fourth season of Bridgerton now streaming on Netflix, newcomer Yerin Ha takes the spotlight in the franchise’s latest instalment as Sophie Baek, a housemaid who captivates Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) after appearing as a mysterious “Lady in Silver” at a masquerade ball.

Their Cinderella-inspired love story, which unfolds across a rigid class divide, anchors the new season. The first four episodes premiered in January, with the remaining instalments dropping on Thursday.

For the 28-year-old Australian actress of South Korean origin, the scale of the show’s global fandom has been overwhelming.

“My first reaction when I got the role was lots of jumping and screaming and crying and hugging with my mom,” Ha told PTI in an interview. “To be part of a show that has been so successful… that's what you want is to be able to share a story seen by lots of people and loved by lots of people”.

But beyond the fame, Ha said what moves her most is audience identification with Sophie, a character navigating invisibility and social barriers.

“I always say that it all feels like it's happening around me but I've stayed the same… it's nice that the show is being recognised,” she said, adding that it’s “wonderful that people see themselves” in her character.

Luke Thompson, meanwhile, described this season as an inward journey for his character rather than a dramatic reinvention. “It’s very story-based as a show,” he said, calling Benedict “an atypical romantic hero” whose arc is about “maturing and finding his roots”.

Based on the novel series by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton is set in a reimagined, racially inclusive Regency-era London. Each season revolves around one Bridgerton sibling’s romance.