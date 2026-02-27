‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Part II pays tribute to crew members Nicholas Braimbridge, Tony Cooper

Bridgerton Season 4 Part II, which premiered on Netflix on Thursday, paid tribute to crew members Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper.

The dedication reads, “In Loving Memory of Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper.”

Braimbridge worked as a scenic artist on both Bridgerton and its spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. He worked on the grand interiors showcased across the Shondaland series.

Before venturing into film and television, Braimbridge served as a fine decorative painter, working on high-end properties in London and international estates.

Before his death in May 2025, he had already lost his wife to cancer. He is survived by two teenage daughters, Flora and Amelia.

Production designer Alison Gartshore created a GoFundMe in honour of Braimbridge to help support his family after the tragedy back in May 2025.

“Nick Braimbridge was a hugely talented scenic artist, who very sadly passed away last week,” Gartshore wrote at the time.

Cooper played another important behind-the-scenes role on the popular period drama show, serving as a unit driver for the crew. Cooper also drove for the Queen Charlotte spinoff. His other credits as a cast driver include The Crown, The Batman, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Black Widow.

The details of Cooper’s passing have not been publicly shared out of respect for his family’s privacy.

Based on An Offer From a Gentleman, the third book in writer Julia Quinn’s eponymous novel series, Bridgerton Season 4 stars Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha in the lead roles. The returning cast members include Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Golda Rosheuvel, Hannah Dodd, Nicola Coughlan, and Adjoa Andoh.