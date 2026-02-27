MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Industry’ full of sadistic and horrific characters: Kit Harington

In HBO’s ‘Industry’, Harington stars as tech founder Sir Henry Muck, alongside Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Charlie Heaton and Claire Forlani

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.02.26, 12:25 PM
Kit Harington

Kit Harington File picture

HBO shows Game of Thrones and Industry are filled with sadistic and horrific characters, actor Kit Harington, who features in both the series, has said.

In the financial thriller series Industry, Harington stars as tech founder Sir Henry Muck, alongside Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Charlie Heaton and Claire Forlani. The actor navigates the murky world of international finance filled with ruthless characters in Industry, which premiered in 2020.

The British actor rose to fame with his role as the brooding yet heroic Jon Snow in the iconic HBO show Game of Thrones.

“I think that certainly with the 'Game of Thrones' comparison, (they're) full of pretty horrific people. They're both HBO shows and I think HBO revels in investigating very difficult, troubled, pretty sadistic characters... That would be the main similarity. Other than that I can't see many,” Harington said in an international roundtable interview.

Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, Industry follows young bankers and traders making their way into the financial world following the 2008 collapse — a major worldwide financial crisis centered in the United States.

Harington joined the cast of Industry for its third season and reprised his role for the fourth instalment. The actor is also known for featuring in movies like Pompeii and Testament of Youth.

Speaking about the fourth season of Industry, Harington said, “What was interesting for me playing Whitney was how much I related to Henry (Harington's character)... When you're an actor, you normally relate to the character you're playing the most... (But) Whitney's quite intangible in a lot of ways. So it was a really interesting situation for me where the character I related to the most was the character I was working with.”

The advantage of shows like Game of Thrones, Industry and The Handmaid’s Tale is that one gets to work with an ensemble cast, Harington explained.

“It reminded me of 'Game of Thrones', being in a room full of people having a good time, enjoying the work they're doing and knowing they're doing something that's really satisfying and fun. And sometimes when you're on a film with like four actors and you see only two of them, that can feel quite lonely,” he said.

Industry has been renewed for its fifth and final season. The series will conclude its fourth season on Sunday. The show also stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Conor MacNeill and David Jonsson.

Kit Harington Game Of Thrones Industry
