BTS members Jimin, Jungkook embark on a new adventure in ‘Are We Sure?!’ Season 2 trailer

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook are back for a new adventure, which includes visiting the serene Swiss mountains and experiencing boat rides in Vietnam in Disney+’s popular variety show Are We Sure?! Season 2, the trailer for which was dropped Monday.

The trailer shows the artists embark on their first trip after completing their compulsory military duties. From rushing to take a train ride in Switzerland, experiencing paragliding, to cooking delicacies together, the duo embark on a fun-filled adventure.

In the trailer, the Korean artists also appeared to be sharing anecdotes about their military days while they embark on a fun road trip adventure.

“Double the fun together, Jimin & Jungkook's second journey begins! Are We Sure?! Season 2 premieres exclusively on December 3rd,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer.

The leader of K-pop boyband BTS, RM, was also reportedly set to join his bandmates as a special guest in the latest season. However, the rapper-singer didn’t appear in the trailer.

Released on 8 August 2024, Are You Sure?! is an eight-episode travel show that follows Jimin and Jungkook as they embark on a road trip to New York State, USA; Jeju Island, South Korea; and Sapporo, Japan.

The series shows the singers engaging in fun activities like snorkelling, bike riding and hiking. They also try out local delicacies at several eateries during their road trip. BTS member V featured as a guest in the first season of the show.

The series was filmed before the singers started their mandatory South Korean military service. Are You Sure?! Season 2 will premiere on Jiohotstar for the Indian audience.

After serving in the South Korean military for 18 months, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life on 11 June. BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.

Jungkook’s Golden: The Moments, an exhibition exploring the artist’s first solo album, is set to be held in Mumbai from 12 December to 11 January 2026.