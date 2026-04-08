BTS member V returns to acting after 10-year hiatus with short film ‘That Night, Our Decaf’

Nearly 10 years after his acting debut in the period K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, is set to return to acting with a short film That Night, Our Decaf alongside Park Ji-min.

The short film, part of a promotional campaign for the Korean coffee brand Compose Coffee, features a sweet romance between V and Ji-min, two high school students who unexpectedly meet again years later outside a coffee shop one late night. The coffee brand posted a short clip of the trailer on Wednesday.

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The film will be released on April 10 on the official social media handles of Compose Coffee.

“[That Night, Our Decaf | TEASER] Coming Soon: April 10, 2026. The story that begins that night, just for us. Exclusively releasing on Compose Coffee,” reads the caption on Instagram alongside the teaser clip.

On the work front, V, along with his bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, is currently enjoying the chart-topping success of their newly released album Arirang.

Released on March 20, Arirang marks their return to the music scene four years after their hiatus. The K-pop band became the first act to take over the entire Top 10 spots on the Billboard Global Exclusive US Chart and top 9 spots on Billboard 200 with their songs from the album on its debut week.

The songs that achieved significant milestones across multiple Billboard charts include Swim, Body to Body, Hooligan, Fya, Normal, and more.

The band recently dropped two new music videos for 2.0 and Hooligan from the album, which is already making waves across global platforms.

The group is set to begin their Arirang World Tour on April 9 in Goyang, South Korea. The 2026-27 tour will span 82 concerts across 34 cities in Asia, North America, Europe and Latin America. Tickets for shows in South Korea, North America and Europe were sold out within hours.