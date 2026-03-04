Sandra Bullock to star in, produce new Sony film written by Dana Fox

Oscar winner Sandra Bullock is set to star in and produce a new film for Sony Pictures, with screenwriter Dana Fox set to write the project.

Sony secured the untitled film following a competitive bidding, reuniting Bullock and Fox after their 2022 Paramount box office hit The Lost City, according to Deadline.

Bullock will produce the feature under her banner Fortis Films, while Fox will write and produce through her production company Foxy Inc.. Margy Love will serve as executive producer on behalf of Foxy.

The project also marks Bullock’s return to Sony, where she last appeared in the 2022 Brad Pitt-starrer Bullet Train.

Bullock won the Academy Award for her performance in The Blind Side and earned an Oscar nomination for Gravity. She recently announced she will return for a sequel to Practical Magic alongside Nicole Kidman. Warner Bros. is set to release the sequel in September.

Fox, meanwhile, is coming off the global success of Wicked and Wicked: For Good, which she co-wrote. The two films have collectively grossed USD 1.3 billion worldwide.

In addition to The Lost City, Fox co-wrote Disney’s Cruella. She also holds a multiyear television deal with Sony Pictures Television and is writing and serving as showrunner on Clue, currently in development at Peacock.