A singer’s story from Manipur where the song of strife remains the same...

Two years after the Manipur ethnic conflict, a musical project is quietly finding its feet.

The Telegraph Online Published 17.09.25, 04:31 PM

Two years into Manipur’s fractured existence following an ethnic conflict between the majority Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities that left more than 70,000 displaced and claimed 260 lives, a musical project is quietly finding its feet.

Folk musicians from seven communities in the hill districts of Manipur have come together with folk-protest singer-songwriter Akhu Chingbambam's band, Imphal Talkies, and other folk artistes to create a song about coexistence and the shared history of the region. This is their story...

Story: Arijit Sen
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Rajbir Singh

