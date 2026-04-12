‘Greatest era of music ends here’: Bollywood to government, tributes pour in for Asha Bhosle

From the Bollywood fraternity to Indian politicians, tributes poured in for veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle following her death on Sunday.

The 92-year-old singer passed away after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai following a chest infection and exhaustion on Saturday evening.

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Veteran actress Hema Malini, who worked with Bhosle for her songs like O Mere Raja and Bechara Dil Kya Kare, shared a heartfelt tribute on X.

“Asha Tai no more! I just can’t believe how some one so full of life, she who lent so much vivacity and character to her songs has left us grieving. It is especially hard for me as I have an emotional connect with Asha ji - she has made many of my songs so popular with her unique voice and style. I had a very special relationship with both Lata ji and Asha ji who have contributed in no small measure to my rise in the film industry. It is a huge loss for Maharashtra and for the whole of India that can never be compensated or replaced ever,” she wrote.

A.R. Rahman paid homage to the legend on Instagram alongside a picture of them together. “She lives forever with her voice and aura ..What an artist,” he wrote.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Shankar Mahadevan wrote, “She lives on forever in our hearts.”

Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute to the veteran singer on X. "It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and i will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai… love you," he wrote.

As an ardent fan of her voice and personality, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “To say we have lost a legend today would be an understatement. Asha ji was unlike any other, a voice that defined not only one generation but across a span of cinematic universe! I was and have been the massive fan of her voice, her art, her personality…Asha ji, your music will live on forever and we are blessed to experience the magic you have left behind forever! Rest in peace and power.”

Kajol, who has teamed up with Bhosle on several projects, including her debut film Bekhudi, penned a long note on Instagram. “Ashatai was, is and will always be a legend .. as a singer , as a persona and as a human being .. loved everything about her.. from her love of life, food and sense of humour and off course her first love .. her singing! She always had a personality in the songs she sang and we as actors were always coming up short trying to give to camera what she could express in her voice,” she wrote.

Recalling a past anecdote, Kajol further wrote, “I remember going for one of her recordings for a song that never released . I was 19 and she was amazing! What she made out of that simple melody was like watching a film.. I told her then that if I could bring one tenth of what she gave the song I would be a great actor .. the only word that comes to mind to describe her is Magnificent . Now and forever! RIP @asha.bhosle .. u will forever be Ashatai to us.”

For Raveena Tandon, it is an immense loss for her on a personal level. “So today is the irreplaceable loss of what life takes away from us, the deepest loss to the industry, an irreplacable loss to me and my entire being from childhood to now. Her biggest fan ever. Nobody,nobody like her. Ashaji you leave behind a legacy of music and sound that no one in the world could compare to. The greatest era of music ends here,” she wrote.

Akshay Kumar took to X and wrote, “No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji’s demise. Unki surily awaaz hamesha hamesha ke liye amar rahegi. Om Shanti.”

Not just Bollywood but the South Industry is equally taken aback. Jr NTR wrote in a tribute, “Deeply saddened by the news of Asha Bhosle ji’s passing. Her magical voice was the heartbeat of Indian cinema for decades and touched millions of hearts. She leaves behind a legacy that will live on for generations and will always be remembered with respect and love. My deepest condolences to her family. Om Shanti.”

Singer Chinmayi Sripada, known for her work in South Indian films, shared, “Can anything I say ever be good enough to describe her greatness? Is there anything at all that she couldn’t do? The true trailblazer - showed us all how it is done.”

Apart from the film industry, several politicians expressed their condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Asha Bhosle ji, one of India's most renowned and versatile voices. Her unique musical journey spanning decades has enriched our cultural heritage and touched the hearts of countless people around the world. From soulful melodies to spirited compositions, her voice carried a timeless brilliance. I will forever cherish the memories of my conversations with her.”

“My heartfelt condolences to her family, fans, and music lovers. She will continue to inspire future generations, and her songs will forever resonate in people's lives,” he continued.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took to X and wrote, “Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle. She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations.”

“She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also. We could confer our highest civilian award 'Bangabibhushan' on her in 2018. My heartfelt condolences to her family and fraternity and millions of her fans all over the world,” the note further read.