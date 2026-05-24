‘A David Dhawan film spells entertainment’: Karan Johar reacts to director’s retirement plans

Filmmaker David Dhawan created an entire genre of films, said director-producer Karan Johar while reacting to Dhawan’s decision to retire from filmmaking.

On Saturday, PVR INOX hosted the David Dhawan Film Festival to honour the filmmaker’s contribution to Indian cinema. The event was attended by David Dhawan, his younger son and actor Varun Dhawan, and several members of the film fraternity, including Karan Johar.

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A day later, Karan took to Instagram Stories to recount a conversation he had with the veteran filmmaker at the event. According to him, David Dhawan revealed that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai would be his final directorial venture.

“Yesterday, when I went to Davidji’s celebration and he told me this was going to be his last film, I had a bittersweet reaction in my heart. Here’s a filmmaker who is responsible for creating an entire genre of films. A David Dhawan film spells entertainment,” Karan wrote.

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He went on to praise David Dhawan’s immense influence on Hindi cinema and the respect he commands within the industry. “What must he feel while saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmakers have taken forward as inspiration? He is loved, respected and celebrated by our fraternity,” Karan added.

Often hailed as Bollywood’s ‘King of Comedy’, David Dhawan has directed several popular films over a career spanning more than four decades. His filmography includes cult comedy hits such as Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Partner. Over the years, he has worked with several stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

David Dhawan is returning to direction after a six-year hiatus with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which marks his fourth collaboration with son Varun Dhawan. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles and is slated to release in theatres on June 5.