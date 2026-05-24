Akshay Kumar set to star in Vipul Shah-produced alien-action saga ‘Samuk’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is set to reunite with producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah for a new film titled Samuk, billed as India’s biggest alien action spectacle.

The film, co-produced by Aashin A Shah, is slated for a theatrical release in 2027 and will be directed by Kanishk Varma.

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According to a press release, “Samuk blends survival horror and alien thriller elements on an international scale”.

Kumar said he was looking forward to exploring a new genre with the project.

“Yes, I've signed this film. I found the script and subject of 'Samuk' fascinating. Alien thriller is a totally new genre for me and also for our films. I am very excited about it,” he said in a statement.

The makers said the film aims to push Indian commercial cinema into an unexplored genre space by combining grounded action storytelling with practical effects and high-end visual world-building.

“We always try to challenge ourselves with different genres, and Samuk is something Indian cinema hasn’t attempted before. Our aim is to create a world-class alien thriller for audiences,” Shah added.

Varma said the project drew inspiration from elite security forces and classic sci-fi horror films.

“Samuk was born from my love for the SPG world and survival thrillers like Alien and Predator. Bringing those influences together with Akshay sir has been surreal...I always wanted the creature to feel physically real on set. That old-school tactile horror is what made films like Alien timeless,” he said.

The film will also feature an international technical team associated with Hollywood franchise filmmaking. Acclaimed creature FX designer Alec Gillis has joined the project to design and create the film’s alien creature, while British stunt coordinator Luke Tumber will oversee the action sequences.