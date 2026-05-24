‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ may have finally fixed Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ problem

For nearly 50 years, the Star Wars franchise has been chasing its own shadow. Every new film in the saga hits the big screen with the impossible burden of expectations: can it make audiences feel the way they did watching the original trilogy for the first time? Can it recreate that sense of wonder and excitement that turned George Lucas’s space fantasy into one of the most adored franchises in cinema history?

Most Star Wars projects spend so much time trying to answer those questions that they forget something important — audiences just want a good story. That may be why The Mandalorian and Grogu is connecting with viewers in a way many recent Star Wars films struggled to.

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In fact, the movie’s biggest strength seems to be that it is not trying to reinvent Star Wars.

This is not Andor. It is not trying to be a dense political drama or an allegory on fascism. Instead, it is a fun, old-school space adventure about a bounty hunter and his tiny green companion moving through a dangerous galaxy. This simplicity feels refreshing.

The Mandalorian first premiered at a time when the franchise was undergoing a churning. The sequel trilogy had become deeply divisive, fan debates were exhausting, and the franchise itself seemed trapped between nostalgia and reinvention.

Enter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), a quiet bounty hunter who mostly kept his helmet on and rarely behaved like a traditional Star Wars hero. He was not a Jedi. He was not part of some galaxy-defining prophecy. He was essentially a wandering gunslinger dropped into the edges of the Star Wars universe.

The grounded approach gave the franchise something it had been missing for years: a refreshing approach. The Mandalorian and Grogu appears to carry that same formula onto the big screen.

The film is structured less like a massive cinematic event and more like an expanded version of the Disney+ series itself. There are bigger action scenes, larger creatures and more polished visuals, but the heart of the movie remains surprisingly modest.

Din Djarin and Grogu go on a mission. Trouble follows. Strange aliens appear. Grogu causes chaos. Repeat. And for many fans, that is enough.

Modern franchise films often operate under the pressure of needing to feel culturally important, or evoke a sense of nostalgia. The Mandalorian and Grogu reportedly avoids that trap almost entirely.

Of course, the movie is not flawless. The film’s structure still feels like it was made for television. The pacing reportedly resembles a Disney+ season more than a tightly constructed theatrical film. This does not sound like a film trying to reach the emotional heights of The Empire Strikes Back. It appears far more comfortable operating as a crowd-pleasing adventure than as serious science fiction.

But that says more about the Star Wars franchise today. It no longer exists as a rare cinematic event. In the late 1970s and ’80s, Star Wars felt mythical partly because audiences saw so little of it. Today, it is everywhere — streaming, animation, books, games, spin-offs. The universe has expanded so much that trying to treat every project like a generation-defining masterpiece is probably impossible now.

The Mandalorian and Grogu feels like Disney finally accepting that reality. The studio appears content delivering a straightforward adventure movie built around characters audiences already love. And that works for the film.