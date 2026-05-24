‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’, ‘Black Warrant’ win big at Screenwriters Association Awards 2026

Aryan Khan ‘s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood and Vikramaditya Motwane’s Black Warrant emerged as the biggest winners at the 7th edition of the Screenwriters Association Awards, held in Mumbai on Saturday to celebrate films, series and television shows from 2025 that stood out for innovative storytelling.

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba**ds Of Bollywood*, which premiered on Netflix in 2025, won the award for Web Comedy/Musical/Romance — Best Screenplay. The honour went to Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. The series also secured the Best Dialogue award in the same category for Aryan.

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Meanwhile, Black Warrant, starring Zahan Kapoor, took home two awards. Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay won in the Web Drama — Best Screenplay category, while Anvita Dutt received the TV/Web — Best Lyrics award for Naseeba from the Netflix series.

Filmmaker Aranya Sahay won the Best Debut award for Humans in the Loop. Smita Singh bagged the Web Drama — Best Story award for Khauf, while Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia and Tamal were honoured with the Web Drama — Best Screenplay award for Prime Video’s Paatal Lok Season 2.

Other winners included Rajesh Joshi and Shabia Walia for Pushpa Impossible in the Television — Best Story category, and Harneet Singh for Itti Si Khushi in the Television — Best Screenplay category. Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi won Web Comedy/Musical/Romance — Best Story for Prime Video’s Dupahiya.

Veteran lyricist Gulzar won the Film — Best Lyrics award for Hum Fanaa from Gustaakh Ishq. Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar received awards in both the Feature Film — Best Story and Best Screenplay categories for Agadbumb in Stolen, while Reshu Nath won Feature Film — Best Dialogue for Haq.

The ceremony was attended by celebrities, including Sooraj Barjatya, Sriram Raghavan, Shoojit Sircar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sujoy Ghosh, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ramesh Sippy, Kiran Rao and R. Balki, among others.