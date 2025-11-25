Blackpink's Lisa becomes the first K-pop star to headline as the next icon in Fortnite Festival S12

K-pop band Blackpink member Lisa is set to be the next icon of Epic Games’ upcoming Fortnite Festival Season 12, the developers announced on Monday. The event is a rhythm game mode within the game where players can perform hit songs by popular artistes. Artistes and singers are featured as in-game outfits and perform as virtual avatars in the game.

“She’s a Rockstar taking on a new stage…⁣ Welcome, global superstar @lalalalisa_m to Fortnite! Coming November 29,” reads the caption alongside the first-look teaser of Fortnite Festival featuring the Korean artist.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the upcoming event, players can also access some of Lisa’s chartbuster tracks, Fxck Up The World, Rockstar, and New Woman in the Fortnite Shop.

The latest Fortnite Festival icon was Gorillaz, who headlined the Season 10 event in August. Season 11, titled Mixtape, did not feature a single artiste but served as a celebration of Fortnite’s original music and rewards.

The game event has also featured popular artistes such as Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, and Justin Bieber in the past.

Lisa is the first Korean artiste who is set to headline the Fortnight Festival.

“I love seeing how Fortnite brought my alter egos to life in the game so perfectly… Being the main act for the Starlux Music Pass is an exciting opportunity for my fans to continue experiencing my favourite songs and outfits from my debut album, Alter Ego,” Lisa told US-based entertainment magazine Variety.

Currently, Lisa is busy with Blackpink’s ongoing concert tour, Deadline World Tour, along with her other bandmates — Jennie, Rose and Jisoo.

The Deadline World Tour will span 16 cities and consist of 31 shows. Tour stops will include Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.