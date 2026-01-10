Release date, cast and more: Everything you need to know about ‘All of Us Are Dead’ Season 2

Shooting for the much‑anticipated second season of the popular Korean horror drama All of Us Are Dead is expected to end by mid‑February, with its final leg to be filmed in South Korea’s Gangwon, as per reports.

According to popular fan site What’s on Netflix, the upcoming season of the young-adult survival horror drama is expected to premiere in the first-half of 2027.

Many fans are speculating that actor Park Solomon, aka Lomon, has already wrapped up filming the second season.

The young-adult survival horror series, based on the popular webtoon by Joo Dong-geun, became a global sensation when it debuted in 2022. Within just 28 days of its release, it amassed over 560 million viewing hours.

Set in a high school ravaged by a zombie virus outbreak, the first season follows a group of students battling for survival. The upcoming season picks up after the catastrophic events at Hyosan High, with the infection spreading to capital city Seoul.

Returning cast members for the next instalment include Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, and Lomon, who reprise their roles as the original survivors. Joining them in the second chapter are Lee Min-jae, Yoon Ga-i, and Squid Game actors Kim Si-eun and Roh Jae-won.

“After surviving the catastrophic zombie outbreak at Hyosan High, Nam On-jo, played by Park Ji-hu, is now a university student in Seoul, struggling to move on from the trauma and the friends she lost. But when a new wave of infection suddenly hits Seoul, she finds herself trapped in another deadly fight for survival — this time without the people she once depended on,” the official logline of the second season reads.

The new season will be directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su, who were at the helm of the first instalment. The screenplay is penned by Chun Sung-il.