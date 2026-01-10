Hrithik Roshan hugs his younger self in father Rakesh Roshan’s birthday post for actor

Actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan on Saturday shared an AI-generated image of son Hrithik Roshan hugging his younger self to mark the actor’s 52nd birthday.

“Duggu love you more every year. Happy birthday! Creative by @art_ofroshans. Thank you,” Rakesh Roshan wrote alongside the photos on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, several industry members, including Niel Nitin Mukesh and Rajat Bedi, extended their wishes to Hrithik.

Hrithik is popular as the Greek God of Indian cinema among fans for his ripped physique and looks.

After making his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai in 2010, Hrithik shot to fame for his dancing skills and fitness, attaining the superstar status in no time.

On the work front, Hrithik is set to make his OTT debut as a producer in the streaming space with Prime Video series Storm. Backed by Hrithik’s home banner HRX Films, the upcoming project stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma and Saba Azad in key roles.

Hrithik recently starred in the YRF action thriller War 2. The film also stars Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.

Hrithik is also set to produce Krrish 4, as per reports. The film is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. However, there has been no confirmation from either the actor or YRF.