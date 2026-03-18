Blackpink member Jennie to make solo concert debut at Lollapalooza Chicago

Blackpink singer-rapper Jennie is set to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago for the first time as a solo artist, the organisers of the US musical festival announced on Wednesday.

Apart from Jennie, other popular pop sensations, including Charli XCX, Tate McRae, Lorde, Olivia Dean, John Summit, The Smashing Pumpkins and The xx, are going to headline at the show this year.

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The 2026 edition of the event is scheduled to run from July 30 to August 2 at Grant Park in Chicago.

Though the 30-year-old K-pop artist performed previously at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival — along with her Blackpink bandmates Lisa, Jisoo and Rose in 2019 and 2023, and as a solo artist in 2025 — this marks her debut at Lollapalooza.

Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard is going to perform at the festival.

Apart from Jennie, other K-pop artists joining this year’s lineup are Aespa, I-dle, and rookie boyband Cortis. All of them are going to perform at Lollapalooza for the first time.

Recently, the Mantra singer found herself at the centre of a heated online debate after a video of her recent Paris trip went viral, in which she was allegedly ‘rude’ during an interaction with fans.

In the viral video, the 30-year-old singer-rapper appeared hesitant to talk to her fans, who approached her on the street. She seemed reluctant to take pictures and sign autographs, asking her fans to give her some privacy.

On the work front, Blackpink, featuring Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo, recently dropped their third mini-album, Deadline, which is named after their latest concert tour. The band has also released their new music video, titled GO.