Bipasha Basu drops never-before-seen photos with Karan Singh Grover on 10th wedding anniversary

Actress Bipasha Basu wished her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, on their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday by sharing a set of never-before-seen pictures of them together.

“10 Years of bliss with the most loving man. God knew what i needed the most

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My life revolves around love and simplicity... the small moments ... little joys of life. And you make our life so full of it everyday,” Bipasha wrote alongside the photos on Instagram.

“Thank you for being ours. Me & Devi are the luckiest girls. Happy 10th Monkeyversary,” she added.

The first picture in the carousel captures a moment from their wedding day. The other images appear to chronicle Bipasha and Karan’s 10-year journey together.

Reacting to Bipasha’s wish, industry colleagues including Dino Morea, Rahul Dev extended their best wishes to the couple in the comments section of the post.

Bipasha and Karan started dating in 2014 after meeting on the sets of their film Alone. They tied the knot in April 2016.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi, in 2022.

On the work front, Karan was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s 2024 film Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone. Karan became a television heartthrob after playing Dr Armaan Mallik in the serial Dill Mill Gayye back in the mid-2000s

Encouraged by his wife Bipasha, Karan took up painting in 2016 and launched the project, Star Infinity Art.

Bipasha recently appeared in the crime thriller series Dangerous, which also featured Grover.