Billie Eilish to collaborate with James Cameron on upcoming 3D project

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is set to collaborate with Oscar-winning director James Cameron on an upcoming project shot in 3D, according to US media reports.

The Bad Guy singer performed in Manchester on Saturday, where she shared the news during her performance. She said she is working on something “very special” with the Avatar franchise director, Cameron.

Eilish is currently on her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour in support of her third album of the same name which was released last year.

Though she was relatively coy about what the project would be, she did confirm that she’s filming something that requires her to be in the same outfit across her four nights at Co-op Live, where Cameron was in the audience, Variety has reported.

Fans on social media were speculating that it could be a documentary, film or even a music video.

“So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here,” Eilish told the crowd. “Basically, I can’t say much about it but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron and it’s going to be in 3D. So, take that as you will and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him. He’s in this audience somewhere, just saying. So don’t mind that, and also I’ll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row,” she added.

Eilish has worked on several films in the past, including the 2021 documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry and the concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.

Eilish kicked off her tour in September 2024, beginning with North America and Australia before heading over to Europe. Following her shows in Manchester, she is set to perform in Japan before flying back to the United States where she will conclude the tour on November 23 at San Francisco’s Chase Center.