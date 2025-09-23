Bill Nighy-Sam Claflin-starrer 'Harlan Coben’s Lazarus' to stream on Prime Video

Streaming service Prime Video on Tuesday announced that its upcoming thriller drama "Harlan Coben’s Lazarus" will premiere on its platform on October 22.

The OTT platform released the official trailer of the six-episode series, which is based on an original idea from New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben and written with BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst.

It features veteran British actor Bill Nighy and "Daisy Jones & The Six" star Sam Claflin.

"Lazarus" follows Joel Lazarus (Claflin), who returns home after the apparent suicide of his father, Dr Jonathan Lazarus (Nighy). His homecoming sets off a series of disturbing and unexplained experiences that draw him into cold-case murders and force him to confront the long-unsolved killing of his sister 25 years earlier.

The show also features Alexandra Roach as Jenna Lazarus, David Fynn as Seth McGovern, Karla Crome as Bella Catton, and Kate Ashfield as Detective Alison Brown.

Coben and Brocklehurst serve as executive producers alongside BAFTA-winner Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee for Quay Street Productions, part of ITV Studios, as well as Claflin.

Wayne Che Yip directs the first two episodes and also executive produces, while Matt Strevens serves as producer. It is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Quay Street Productions in association with Final Twist Productions.

