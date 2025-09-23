MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 23 September 2025

Bill Nighy-Sam Claflin-starrer 'Harlan Coben’s Lazarus' to stream on Prime Video

Also starring Alexandra Roach, David Fynn, Karla Crome and Kate Ashfield, the thriller is set to premiere on October 22

PTI Published 23.09.25, 07:29 PM
Prime Video

Bill Nighy and Sam Claflin Prime Video

Streaming service Prime Video on Tuesday announced that its upcoming thriller drama "Harlan Coben’s Lazarus" will premiere on its platform on October 22.

The OTT platform released the official trailer of the six-episode series, which is based on an original idea from New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben and written with BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst.

ADVERTISEMENT

It features veteran British actor Bill Nighy and "Daisy Jones & The Six" star Sam Claflin.

"Lazarus" follows Joel Lazarus (Claflin), who returns home after the apparent suicide of his father, Dr Jonathan Lazarus (Nighy). His homecoming sets off a series of disturbing and unexplained experiences that draw him into cold-case murders and force him to confront the long-unsolved killing of his sister 25 years earlier.

The show also features Alexandra Roach as Jenna Lazarus, David Fynn as Seth McGovern, Karla Crome as Bella Catton, and Kate Ashfield as Detective Alison Brown.

Coben and Brocklehurst serve as executive producers alongside BAFTA-winner Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee for Quay Street Productions, part of ITV Studios, as well as Claflin.

Wayne Che Yip directs the first two episodes and also executive produces, while Matt Strevens serves as producer. It is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Quay Street Productions in association with Final Twist Productions.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Sam Claflin Prime Video New Shows
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

How Kolkata’s 24-hour rainfall stacks up against deluges in other metros this monsoon

The rainfall, which began close to midnight in the city, intensified into a steady five-hour spell that caused widespread waterlogging and disruption
Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Quote left Quote right

Floodwater has entered the homes of many people. CESC responsible for the deaths

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT