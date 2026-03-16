Oscars 2026 fashion moments: Anne Hathaway, Emma Stone turn heads at 98th Academy Awards

Hollywood celebrities Anne Hathaway, Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra, Charithra Chandran and Jacob Elordi put their best fashion foot forward at the 98th Academy Awards, held at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on March 16. Here’s a look at who wore what to the event.

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Anne Hathaway attended the 98th Academy Awards in an off-the-shoulder black dress embossed with floral motifs.

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Hamnet actress Jessie Buckley attended the ceremony in a striking red-and-pink satin gown featuring an off-the-shoulder layered bodice and a long train.

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One Piece and Bridgerton actress Charithra Chandran stunned in a green gown as she wore an ‘Artists4Ceasefire’ pin on the red carpet at the 98th Oscars.

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Kate Hudson opted for a flowing ivory gown with a strapless bodice and subtle waist cut-out, paired with a diamond necklace and cape-like sleeves.

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EJAE, singer behind KPop Demon Hunters song Golden, turned heads at the 98th Oscars red carpet in a gold sequined, strapless gown with black feather embellishments. Golden was awarded the Best Song title at the Academy Awards.

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Brazillian actor Wagner Moura walked the red carpet at the 98th Oscars in a black tuxedo. He was nominated for Best Actor this year for his performance in The Secret Agent.

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Priyanka Chopra appeared at the prestigious event along in a white strapless gown with a high slit decorated with feathers and beads. She presented the Oscar for best international feature alongside Javier Bardem.

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Teyana Taylor made a striking appearance on the red carpet in a sculpted strapless gown with a shimmering sequinned skirt and statement diamond necklace.

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Timothee Chalamet slayed in a double-breasted white suit at the 98th Oscars red carpet. The 30-year-old actor was nominated for his performance in Marty Supreme. Image 10: Pedro Pascal (already resized)

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Pedro Pascal opted for a white-and-black formal look for the Oscars. Pascal was recently in the news for rumours about him dating footballer Rafael Olarra.

11 18 X/ @Stephen Best

Jacob Elordi looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo paired with a crisp white shirt and bow tie.

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Former Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow walked the red carpet at the 2026 Oscars in a bold Armani Privé gown.

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Zoe Saldaña made a graceful red carpet appearance in a minimalist black gown with a lace bodice and striking jewellery.

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Michael B. Jordan, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his ambitious dual performance in the supernatural thriller Sinners, looked dapper in an all black suit.

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Emma Stone kept it classic at the Oscars in a silver A-line dress, finishing the look with minimal makeup and studded earrings.

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Sigourney Weaver exuded regal charm in a silver-and-gold sequinned embroidered gown with a high neckline.

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Ava DuVernay made a statement at the 2026 Academy Awards in a custom ensemble by Louis Vuitton.

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Chase Infiniti brought a soft pop of colour to the 98th Academy Awards red carpet in custom lavender layers by Louis Vuitton.