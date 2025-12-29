Bengali television actress Shraboni Bonik passes away after long battle with lung cancer

Bengali television actress Shraboni Bonik passed away on Monday morning in Kolkata after a long battle with cancer, said director Babu Banik.

Shraboni was suffering from lung adenocarcinoma. Her condition reportedly continued to worsen over the past few weeks following which she was hospitalised.

ADVERTISEMENT

A close friend of Shraboni, Babu Banik mourned the actress’s passing.

“Some acquaintances are made through work, but when that acquaintance takes on a different dimension, beyond any desire, condition or interest, and binds two families with an invisible thread, that is what is called true friendship. Today, after losing Shrabony, I, my family, we are all speechless. No one lasts forever. But I can't believe that Shrabony will leave so soon. I have heard that the soul has no death. So I pray for the peace of her soul. Shraboni's work will forever remain in people's minds,” he wrote.

Earlier this year, Shraboni’s son Achyut Adarsh had sought financial help on social media for his mother's treatment.

“Today, as my mother completed her first chemotherapy session, I saw not defeat, but victory. Her tired smile carried the fire of survival. Her journey is no longer only about fighting cancer—it is about redefining what it means to live, to transform pain into purpose, to turn suffering into strength. So fight, Maa—not because the world asks you to, but because it is who you are. If you could raise me through sleepless nights, endless sacrifices, and all my storms, then surely cancer cannot stand against you,” he wrote in his post.

Sraboni Banik is known for her performances in Chander Bari (2007), Bhutu (2016) and Sohag Chand (2022).