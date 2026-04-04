Bengali film and TV artistes march in Kolkata demanding justice for Rahul Arunoday Banerjee

Tollywood stars Ritwick Chakraborty, Gaurav Chakraborty, June Maliah, Anirban Chakraborty and Arindam Sil were among the celebrities who took part in a silent protest march from Technician Studios to Radha Studios on Saturday, demanding justice for actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee.

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Holding placards bearing portraits of the late actor, the street was filled with Bengali artistes who walked down to offer solidarity and seek justice.

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Popular television actors like Riju Biswas, Indrajit Chakravarty and Rishi Kaushik, and playback singer Lagnajita Chakraborty were also present at the protest.

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The march began around 5.20pm, followed by the actors assembling at Radha Studios, where they spoke to the media about Rahul’s untimely demise.

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Rahul died on March 29 while shooting for the television serial ‘Bholebaba Par Karega’ at Talsari. He was 43.

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Earlier in the day, a delegation led by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Chiranjit Chakraborty, and Rahul’s estranged wife, actress Priyanka Sarkar, filed an FIR at Regent Park police station in Kolkata on behalf of the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists’ Forum against the production banner Magic Moments, which was linked to the shoot during which the actor died.

The incident has raised multiple questions within the industry, with fingers being pointed at the production company over alleged lapses.

RELATED TOPICS Rahul Banerjee Tollywood