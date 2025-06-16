Anurag Kashyap announces new film ‘Nishaanchi’, starring Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has announced his new film, Nishaanchi, which will mark the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who is the grandson of politician Balasaheb Thackeray.

On Monday, Kashyap took to X to announce that the upcoming film will hit the big screens on September 19. “Lights, Camera, Action. Yeh fillam dekhne ke liye taiyyar ho jao. #Nishaanchi, releasing at a theatre near you, September 19,” the filmmaker wrote on X alongside a teaser video.

Nishaanchi will follow the tale of two brothers who take divergent paths, exploring how their life choices shape their fates in a gripping narrative crafted for the big screen.

Amazon MGM Studios has collaborated with Kashyap as the film’s distributing partner.

Kashyap revealed that the script was written in 2016. “We wrote Nishaanchi in 2016. Since then, I have been looking to make this film the way it should be, and was looking for a studio that trusted me to do that, wholeheartedly,” the director told Variety, a US-based media portal.

The film, backed by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh, under the banner of Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films, features Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Kashyap’s last film, Kennedy, which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, hasn’t been released in the theatres yet.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap has joined the cast of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming action drama Dacoit, his Telugu debut as an actor.