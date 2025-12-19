ED attaches assets of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, others in Rs 1,000 crore illegal betting app case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets of former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa, former Trinamool Congress MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty, and actor Sonu Sood in an alleged illegal betting app linked money laundering case estimated to be worth more than Rs 1,000 crore, official sources said on Friday.

The properties of actor Neha Sharma, the mother of model Urvashi Rautela, and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra have also been attached after the federal probe agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, according to the sources.

The attached assets include properties worth about Rs 1 crore belonging to Sood, Rs 59 lakh of Chakraborty, Rs 2.5 crore of Yuvraj Singh, Rs 1.26 crore of Sharma, Rs 8.26 lakh of Uthappa, Rs 47 lakh of Hazra and Rs 2.02 crore of Rautela’s mother, the sources said.

All the celebrities had been questioned by ED in the past, and the attached assets have been categorised as the "proceeds of crime" under the PMLA in connection with the alleged illegal betting app 1xbet, which is registered in Curacao.

The agency had earlier attached assets worth Rs 11.14 crore belonging to former cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina as part of the same investigation.