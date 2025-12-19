MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 19 December 2025

China files WTO case against Indian tariffs, solar subsidies

The Indian tariffs and subsidies give India's domestic industries an unfair competitive advantage, harm Chinese interests, says the ministry

Reuters Published 19.12.25, 04:55 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

China has filed a case against India's tariffs on information and communications technology products and Indian photovoltaic subsidies with the World Trade Organisation, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement released on Friday.

The Indian tariffs and subsidies "give India's domestic industries an unfair competitive advantage, harm Chinese interests" and were in violation of WTO rules, the ministry said.

"We once again urge India to abide by its relevant commitments at the WTO and immediately correct its erroneous practices," it added.

RELATED TOPICS

China Tariffs
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

In Kolkata’s ‘mini-Bangladesh’, everyone’s a suspect. Never mind facts, or evidence

The Telegraph Online visits the slums on the outskirts of the Bengal capital that the BJP says are a ‘hub of illegal immigrants’. The reality on the ground is quite different
Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy chat after inspecting a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the courtyard of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, December 19, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Grateful to all leaders of EU for €90 billion in financial support for Ukraine

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT