‘Back to the Future’, ‘Top Gun’ actor James Tolkan dies at 94

Actor James Tolkan, known for his roles in the Back to the Future trilogy and Top Gun, died on Thursday, as per media reports. He was 94.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a family spokesperson said that Tolkan passed away in Saranac Lake, New York on Thursday.

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In Back to the Future (1985), Tolkan plays Gerald Strickland, the intimidating vice principal who famously labels Marty McFly and his father, George, as "slackers". He appears in both the 1985 and 1955 sequences, known for looking almost identical in both eras—a running joke about his character never having hair.

He reprises his role as Mr. Strickland in Back to the Future Part II (1989) in the dystopian "Alternate 1985," where he is seen defending his home with a shotgun against drive-by shooters, whom he also calls "slackers".

The 1990 film Back to the Future Part III sees him play Marshal James Strickland, the great-grandfather of the school principal, in the year 1885. As the local lawman of Hill Valley, he maintains his family's signature obsession with "discipline".

Tolkan's performance made the term "slacker" a pop-culture staple. His portrayal was so well-received that he also voiced the character (and his various ancestors and descendants) in the Back to the Future animated series.

Tolkan is also known for playing the role of Commander Tom "Stinger" Jardian in the 1986 film Top Gun. He is the no-nonsense commanding officer of the Carrier Air Group (CAG) aboard the USS Enterprise, who sends Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Goose (Anthony Edwards) to the Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School.

Tolkan’s featured in other films including Dick Tracy, Serpico, Prince of the City, Wolfen, WarGames, Masters of the Universe, Family Business, Boiling Point and The Amityville Horror.

Among his television credits, Miami Vice, The Equalizer, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Remington Steele are some of the most memorable ones.

Born in Calumet, Michigan on June 20, 1931, Tolkan made his debut in acting with theatre after serving in the US Navy.