Swiss football club FC Basel cancels Ye concert amid backlash over antisemitic remarks

Swiss football club FC Basel said on Saturday it has cancelled a planned concert by US rapper Kanye West, becoming the latest European venue to halt or reconsider his performances amid ongoing backlash over past antisemitic remarks.

The club, which manages events at St. Jakob-Park, confirmed the decision following an internal review.

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“FCB received an enquiry and considered it. However, after thorough review, we have decided not to proceed with the project, as we cannot, in accordance with our values, provide a platform for the artist in question within this context,” a club spokesperson told Reuters.

Swiss media had reported the concert was scheduled for June.

The decision follows a series of disruptions to the rapper’s European appearances. A Polish stadium said on Friday it would cancel a planned show, while a concert in France was postponed earlier this week.

Authorities in Britain have also barred the 48-year-old from entering the country, citing his controversial statements. The move prompted organisers of the Wireless Festival to cancel the event entirely, where he had been due to headline in July. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had described the booking as “deeply concerning”.

West apologised in January for his behaviour, attributing it to untreated bipolar disorder, and said he no longer held earlier views in which he had expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler.

Separately, Dutch asylum and migration minister Bart van den Brink said last week there were no immediate plans to block the rapper from entering the Netherlands.