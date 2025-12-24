‘Baahubali’ actor Prabhas unveils Script Craft International Short Film Festival for global filmmakers

Actor Prabhas on Tuesday unveiled the Script Craft International Short Film Festival, an initiative aimed at offering filmmakers and storytellers from across the world a platform to showcase their work.

“Every voice deserves a beginning. Every dream story deserves a chance. The Script Craft isn't just a festival—it's where stories become careers,” Prabhas said in a video announcement shared on Instagram.

Filmmakers Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Nag Ashwin and Hanu Raghavapudi also appeared in the announcement video, endorsing the initiative and encouraging aspiring filmmakers to participate.

Vanga said, “Making a short film is the most important aspect in pursuing the filmmaking process. Whatever you have achieved on writing on paper and what you will achieve on screen are exactly two different realities. For all the aspirants, it's the right time to enrol and make the best out of it.”

Nag Ashwin highlighted the role of short films in discovering new talent, saying, “I found Anudeep through a short film on YouTube and that's how ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ happened. I think more than a film school, your work and what you understand of your work is so important. I hope all of you utilise this opportunity to submit your films, make your films and make the best out of it.”

The festival will accept short films of two minutes and above across all genres. Submissions will compete over a 90-day period, with winners determined through a combination of audience votes, likes and ratings.

According to a press release, the top three films will be selected, while all submitted entries will be accessible to production houses associated with The Script Craft platform, providing participants with potential industry exposure.

The Script Craft was founded by Thaalla Vaishnav and Pramod Uppalapati and focuses on supporting writers, storytellers and directors by providing a dedicated platform to present and promote their work.