‘Good Omens 3’ trailer: Aziraphale and Crowley return for one last adventure

Prime Video has released the official trailer for the finale of Good Omens, the fantasy series from Amazon MGM Studios, Narrativia and BBC Studios Comedy.

The 90-minute episode will premiere on May 13 in more than 240 countries and territories.

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Good Omens 3 picks up where the ineffable story left off in Season Two as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley return to face their most epic and personal adventure yet. Their millennia-long friendship has been fractured ever since Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) accepted the offer to return to Heaven, leaving Crowley (David Tennant) behind.

Now, as the newly appointed Supreme Archangel, Aziraphale is tasked with overseeing the Second Coming, a monumental responsibility that weighs heavily on him, and is made worse when his plans cause some consternation among the other angels.

Meanwhile, heartbroken Crowley finds himself at rock bottom, wandering the streets of Soho.

As the fate of the universe hangs in the balance, Aziraphale and Crowley must confront their relationship, heal old wounds and rediscover their bond. From navigating London’s gangsters to thwarting Hellish threats, they face personal betrayals and the complexities of their own emotions in this timeless expedition. Together, they must decide whether their friendship – and the world itself – is worth saving.

Good Omens 3 also stars Doon Mackichan as Michael, Gloria Obianyo as Uriel, Liz Carr as Saraqael, Paul Chahidi as Sandalphon, Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel, and Sir Derek George Jacobi as The Metatron. Bilal Hasna joins the cast as Jesus.

Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Terry Pratchett’s estate, and Josh Cole, BBC Studios Comedy’s Chief Creative Officer, serve as executive producers alongside Rachel Talalay, who directs the finale. Sarah-Kate Fenelon and Chris Newman serve as producers.