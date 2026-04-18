Athiya Shetty shares never-before-seen pictures with husband KL Rahul on his 34th birthday

Actress Athiya Shetty on Saturday shared a set of never-before-seen pictures with husband KL Rahul from their wedding and parenthood journey to celebrate the latter’s 34th birthday.

“Happy birthday my person, love you so much,” the 33-year-old actress wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram.

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While the first picture shows the couple embracing each other at their wedding ceremony, the second photo features them being all smiles during a vacation at a hill station. The rest of the carousel shows the couple’s parenthood journey — from sharing lighthearted moments with family during rituals to celebrating the little joys after welcoming their newborn.

After dating for almost four years, star batter Rahul exchanged vows with Athiya on January 23, 2023 at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family.

“Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” the couple wrote, sharing their wedding pictures on social media.

The couple welcomed a baby girl, Evaarah, their first child, on March 24, 2025.

Athiya is known for playing the female lead in films like Hero (2015), Mubarakan (2017) and Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019). The 32-year-old actress last appeared in Debamitra Biswal’s directorial debut Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vibha Chibber and Navni Parihar. She is expected to star in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic, Hope Solo, where she will be playing the titular role.

Team India cricketer KL Rahul currently plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He recently served as a stand-in captain for the ODI team in November 2025 and was part of the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.