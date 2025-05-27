Ayushmann Khurrana on 'Thama': 'Biggest release of my career'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his upcoming film "Thama", which is set to hit the big screen this Diwali, is the "biggest release" of his career.

Known for projects such as "Badhaai Ho", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" and "Dream Girl" franchise, Khurrana stars in "Thama" alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of "Munjya" fame.

Khurrana said it "feels amazing" to have the film release on Diwali.

“For me, Diwali is about togetherness, it is about family and it is about having the best community experience by spending time with your friends. I’m a big movie buff and every year, I have a ritual to go to the theatres with my family and watch a film on Diwali! We have so much fun together and it makes me so happy to see scores of people thronging to the theatres to watch these big releases," the 40-year-old actor said in a statement.

“So, it feels amazing to have a big Diwali release with 'Thama'. It is the biggest release of my career and I’m really eager to spread joy, happiness and laughter with the entire country with Thama. The fact that my film could be one of the reasons for people to have a great festive period feels really surreal," he added.

"Thama" is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik. It is the latest chapter in the studio's horror comedy universe, which includes films such as "Stree", "Bhediya" and "Munjya".

