Taylor Swift tops IFPI’s 2025 Global Artist Chart for the fourth consecutive year

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has been recognised as 2025’s top global recording artist by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IEPI) in its annual report.

The IFPI credited her latest album The Life of a Showgirl and documentary series The End of an Era for boosting global fan engagement.

The achievement marks the sixth time Swift has claimed the title, having previously done so in 2014, 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2024. It is also her fourth consecutive year at No. 1.

K-pop band BTS were the last to surpass her, in 2020 and 2021.

“No. 1 – @taylorswift In at #1, breaking her own previous record with a 6th time at the top of the IFPI Global Artist Chart and 4th consecutive year to date it’s Taylor Swift, following the release of 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl. Congratulations,” reads the caption on Instagram.

The singer’s fans, called Swifties, were quick to flood social media with posts congratulating Swift. One social media user wrote, “When you are your own competition… that’s a legacy that no one can undo! Congratulations Taylor and so well deserved.”

Dropped on October 3, 2025, The Life of a Showgirl comprises 12 tracks including Opalite, Wood, Elizabeth Taylor and Actually Romantic.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in October 2025, spending 12 weeks at the top, and its singles Opalite and The Fate of Ophelia have similarly made strong showings on the Billboard Hot 100.

Stray Kids (No. 2), Drake (No. 3), The Weeknd (No. 4) and Bad Bunny (No. 5) find a spot in the top five on IFPI’s 2025 Global Artist Chart, with Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga also featuring on the list.

“Swift has now won the award as many times as all other artists combined over the past 10 years,” IFPI said in a statement.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry serves as the worldwide voice of the recorded music sector and annually unveils its Global Artist Chart, recognising the year’s biggest-selling acts.

The outcomes of the IFPI’s Global Single and Global Albums charts are set to be announced later this week.