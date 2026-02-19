MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IndiGo, SpiceJet, other airlines face check-in issues due to software problem on Thursday morning

According to the sources there was not too much disruptions for airlines on account of the software problem

PTI Published 19.02.26, 12:08 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Airlines faced issues in checking in passengers at various airports on Thursday morning due to a software problem that lasted for more than 40 minutes, according to sources.

The sources told PTI that IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air were impacted at Delhi, Mumbai and other airports.

The check-in systems were down from around 6.45 am till 7.28 am due to the software outage. The problem was addressed and working of the system have returned to normal, one of the sources said.

The sources also said there was not too much disruptions for airlines on account of the software problem.

There were no statements from airlines.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

