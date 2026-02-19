Tata Group, TCS partner OpenAI to build 100MW AI data centres in India; ChatGPT enterprise rollout planned

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and its parent Tata Group on Thursday announced a multi-dimensional partnership with OpenAI to build artificial intelligence infrastructure in India and jointly offer AI-led solutions globally.

As part of the collaboration, OpenAI will become the first customer of TCS’ recently announced data centre business, Hypervault, with an initial commitment of 100 megawatts (MW) of AI capacity. The project is part of Stargate, a $500 billion multi-year global initiative to build AI data centres for training and inference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 100MW capacity marks the first phase of a multi-year partnership and can be scaled up to 1 gigawatt (GW), according to an official statement. TCS had last year outlined plans to invest up to $7 billion in building a 1GW data centre unit in India. It has also secured a $1 billion investment from private equity major TPG for the data centre business, with TPG set to hold a 27.5–49 per cent stake.

The announcement comes amid a surge in AI infrastructure spending in India, with global technology giants such as Google, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft ramping up investments, alongside domestic conglomerates including Reliance Industries and Adani Group.

Beyond infrastructure, the tie-up includes deploying ChatGPT Enterprise across Tata Group companies over the next several years, beginning with hundreds of thousands of employees. The partnership will also focus on building industry-specific agentic AI solutions, combining OpenAI’s advanced AI models with TCS’ domain expertise.

“Through OpenAI for India and our partnership with the Tata Group, we're working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India, so that more people across the country can access and benefit from it,” OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said.

He added that India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and is well placed to shape its future with its talent, ambition, and strong government support.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran described the agreement as a deep collaboration aligned with India’s AI ambitions.

“This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries. Together we will skill India's youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era,” he said.

The partnership also carries a social impact component, with plans to train Indian youth and improve the livelihoods of 10 lakh people. As part of a joint go-to-market initiative, TCS and OpenAI will help Indian and global enterprises deploy, integrate and scale AI-powered solutions tailored to their organisational contexts.

India now has more than 100 million weekly ChatGPT users, OpenAI said.