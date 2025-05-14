Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr to headline romcom ‘Ginny Weds Sunny 2’

"Madgaon Express" star Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr of “12th Fail” fame are set to feature in the sequel of the 2020 romantic-comedy “Ginny Weds Sunny”, the makers announced on Wednesday.

“Ginny Weds Sunny 2” is written and directed by Prasshant Jha, and produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production.

Avinash and Medha shared the picture of the film's clapboard from the sets on Instagram. Shooting on the film is underway in Uttarakhand.

Bachchan said they are excited to bring a new chapter to the “Ginny Weds Sunny” universe.

“The love the first film received encouraged us to explore new narratives and characters, and with Avinash and Medha, we’ve found a refreshing and dynamic pairing. “We are confident the sequel will offer even more heart, laughter, and connection,” the producer, known for “Tanu Weds Manu” and “Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana”, said in a statement.

The original movie featured Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in the title roles and premiered on Netflix in 2020.

“Ginny Weds Sunny 2” promises a fresh story and twist with a blend of romance, family fun, quirky comedy, and heartwarming moments for all ages, a press release issued by the makers read.

