Atlee and wife Priya Mohan Atlee reveal daughter’s name

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife, producer-actress Priya Mohan Atlee, have named their daughter Miyou, they said on Sunday.

“Our art of love now has a name. Miyou — beauty, gentleness & love. With luv, Meer, Priya and Atlee,” they wrote in a joint post on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atlee and Priya welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on April 20 this year. The couple, who tied the knot on November 9, 2014, welcomed their first child, son Meer, in January 2023.

In January 2026, the couple had announced that they were expecting their second child through an Instagram post featuring their son Meer and their pets. The caption read, “Our home is about to get even cosier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings, love and prayers. With love Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee and Goofy.”

On the work front, Atlee is currently working on his next directorial, Raaka, starring Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. On Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday, the makers unveiled his first look from the film.

“Born of fire, shaped by the cosmos, and forged in sacrifice, a divine warrior rises to restore balance to a universe threatened by primordial chaos-before faith itself is extinguished,” reads the official logline of the film, which is expected to hit theatres in 2027.