‘Cocktail 2’ cruises past Rs 75-crore mark globally at the end of opening weekend in theatres

Director Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 continued its steady run at the box office over its opening weekend, collecting over Rs 75 crore globally in its first three days.

A spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, the romance drama registered double-digit earnings for the third consecutive day on Sunday and recorded its highest single-day collection since release.

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According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 earned Rs 17.75 crore nett in India on Sunday across 10,462 shows. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 29 per cent in the Hindi market during the day.

The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer opened with Rs 13.50 crore nett on Friday, recording 21 per cent occupancy across 10,835 shows. Collections witnessed a jump on Saturday, when the film earned Rs 16.25 crore nett with 26 per cent occupancy.

With Sunday's earnings, the film's total India nett collection has reached Rs 47.50 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 57 crore.

The film has also performed well in overseas markets. Sacnilk reported that Cocktail 2 collected Rs 4 crore overseas on its third day, taking its total overseas gross earnings to Rs 19.25 crore.

The film's worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 76.25 crore.

Produced as a spiritual successor to Cocktail (2012), which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, the new film follows Kunal (Shahid) and Diya (Rashmika), whose relationship hits a turbulent phase after the entry of Diya’s friend Ally (Kriti) in their lives.