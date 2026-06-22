‘Obsession’ surpasses ‘Project Hail Mary’ to become highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026 in India

Hollywood thriller Obsession has emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2026 in India, surpassing Ryan Gosling-starrer Project Hail Mary after a strong performance in its fourth weekend at the box office.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Curry Barker-directed horror thriller earned Rs 2 crore nett in India on Day 24, taking its India total to Rs 77.30 crore nett (Rs 92.09 crore gross).

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The film began its box office journey in India with a Week 1 collection of Rs Rs 18.55 crore nett. Strong word-of-mouth propelled the film’s earnings to Rs 31.25 crore nett in the second week. The third week added Rs 22 crore nett.

Obsession began its fourth week in theatres with a collection of Rs 1.3 crore nett on Day 22 and Rs 2.2 crore nett on Day 23.

With the latest collection figures, Obsession has edged past Project Hail Mary, which had earned Rs 75.21 crore nett, to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year in India.

The list of Top 5 Hollywood films in India in 2026 also includes Michael (Rs 70.76 crore nett), The Devil Wears Prada 2 (Rs 30.21 crore nett) and Lee Cronin's The Mummy (Rs 25.32 crore nett).

Obsession, Barker's feature directorial debut, follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store employee who comes into possession of a mysterious supernatural object capable of granting wishes. When he uses it to make his childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him, the wish spirals into a nightmare with horrifying consequences.

The film also stars Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and Andy Richter in supporting roles. Obsession was released in US theatres on May 15 before arriving in Indian cinemas on May 29.

Barker's second feature film, Anything But Ghosts, is currently in post-production for Blumhouse, Atomic Monster and Focus Features.