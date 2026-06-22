Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ records its highest single-day collection on second Sunday

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's latest romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga has recorded its highest single-day collection on its second Sunday amid strong word of mouth.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 5.75 crore nett on its second Sunday, surpassing its first Sunday collection of Rs 2.50 crore. The latest figures take the film's total India gross collection to Rs 29 crore, while its India nett earnings stand at Rs 24.25 crore.

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Starring Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, the film had opened to modest numbers on its release on June 19. However, positive reviews and strong audience response on social media have helped drive steady growth at the box office over the past week.

The film has witnessed packed screenings in several markets, prompting exhibitors to add extra shows to meet demand. On its second Saturday, the film registered a 130 per cent jump over Friday's earnings, while Sunday's collection grew by 32.2 per cent compared to Saturday.

The growth comes despite competition from Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, which hit theatres this week and has also been performing well.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga follows the story of a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while desperately trying to rush to Pakistan. As he drifts in and out of memory, his grandson pieces together fragments of a pre-Partition past while attempting to help him find peace in his final days.

Reacting to the film’s box office resurgence, Ali thanked audiences for embracing the film and credited its performance to positive word of mouth.

“Pehle jis din Friday ko film release hui thi, aur aaj ek hafte baad phir Friday hai, toh collection pehle Friday se shayad double hai. To yeh sab janta ki wajah se hi hua hai, word of mouth ki wajah se hi hua hai. Overwhelming feeling hai, bahut khushi ki baat hai, thoda hairaan bhi hoon, bahut khushi ho rahi hai aur main janta ka bahut aabhar vyakt karta hoon,” Ali told ANI.

The filmmaker also said he received messages of support and appreciation from several members of the film fraternity following the film's release.

"When the film was released, many directors and actors messaged me, called me, spoke to me, encouraged me and congratulated me. They reassured me that I should not worry, should stay calm, be happy and not get stressed. Among them, the first name that comes to mind is Shekhar Kapur. He said that everyone who has watched the film has not pointed out a single flaw and has only spoken about its positives. Subhash Ghai also motivated me a lot,” he said.

Ali further recalled being touched by actor Ayushmann Khurrana's gesture of singing a song from the film and sharing it on social media. “Dia Mirza, Rani Mukerji jaise kai logon ne bhi bahut tareef ki. Main un sabka naam lena nahi chahta taaki film ki publicity na lage, lekin main sabka bahut aabhari hoon,” he added.