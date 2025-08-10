Zanai Bhosle ties rakhi to cricketer Mohammed Siraj, silences dating rumours

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle tied a rakhi to Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, quashing dating rumours.

Zanai, who is also a singer and a Kathak dancer, posted a video on Instagram on Saturday featuring Siraj, where she is seen celebrating the auspicious occasion with the cricketer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zanai, clad in a stunning green salwar suit, ties a rakhi on Siraj’s wrist. The latter was dressed in a classic white kurta-pyjama.

“Ek hazaron mein. Couldn’t have asked for better,” Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter wrote in the caption of the video.

Zanai and Siraj were rumoured to be dating after a photo of the couple chatting at her 23rd birthday party went viral. The party, held on January 16, was attended by Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Ayesha Khan, and cricketers Suyash Prabhudessai, Siddhesh Lad, and Shreyas Iyer.

Zanai also shared a picture with Siraj on Instagram with the caption, “Mere pyaare bhai (my dear brother).”

Siraj also addressed the rumours on Instagram story, saying, “Meri behen ke jaisi koi behna nahin. Bina iske kahin bhi mujhe rehna nahin. Jaise hai chaand sitaaron mein, meri behna hai ek hazaaro mein”.