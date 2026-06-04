As ‘Don 3’ row escalates, Ranvir Shorey points fingers at producers: ‘You won’t believe…’

Actor Ranvir Shorey has questioned the imbalance in accountability within the Hindi film industry, pointing fingers at producers in the ongoing debate triggered by the Don 3 controversy involving Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar.

Taking to X, Shorey said, “You will not believe how many times producers cancel/delay projects unilaterally without any mention of compensation for the losses to an actor.”

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He later clarified, “I meant it as a general statement, and not a comment on any particular case or dispute.”

Shorey was responding to a statement issued by the Producers Guild of India over what it described as a rising trend of “eleventh-hour walkouts” by actors, directors and technicians.

In a statement, the Guild said, “There have been growing instances of talent, directors, and technicians, reneging on their commitments to producers, often at the eleventh hour. We, the Producers Guild of India, have also received formal complaints from our members, Excel Entertainment Private Limited and Panorama Studios International Limited regarding these issues coming up just days before the commencement of principal photography.”

It added, “No member of the industry should indulge in such behaviour that has, in these cases, led to substantial financial loss to our member producers as well as to other verticals in the industry. Such actions by any industry member have serious and far-reaching consequences and undermine the spirit of trust, professionalism, and mutual respect on which the film industry is built.”

The Guild did not name Don 3, Ranveer Singh or Farhan Akhtar in its statement.

The controversy escalated last month after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh amid reports of his exit from the film. The directive was withdrawn on Wednesday.

Reports of differences between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025, when the actor reportedly exited the project after the success of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar.

Last month, Farhan Akhtar approached FWICE alleging that Ranveer Singh’s exit caused losses of around Rs 45 crore.