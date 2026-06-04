‘No fixed age’: Anupam Kher recalls scolding David Dhawan after retirement announcement

Actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher has revealed that he scolded David Dhawan after the latter recently announced that he would not make any more films after Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain.

During a conversation with ANI, Kher said that he wasted no time in calling David up after his announcement and urged him to reconsider the decision.

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“David Dhawan is my best friend. I go to his house whenever I can. When I learnt about his retirement decision, I called him and scolded him. Maine daanta ussey (I scolded him). I said, ‘What do you mean, this is your last film? Who are you to decide, this is your last film? If the audience loves you, don’t say, this is my last film.””

“My father used to tell me that retirement is merely a state of mind. As long as you can stand on your own feet and keep doing what you love, there’s no reason to retire. Unfortunately, he later fell ill, but that belief has stayed with me. We are fortunate to be in a profession where there is no fixed age for retirement,” Kher further said.

Dhawan, 74, is best known for directing hit comedies such as Aankhen, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Partner and Main Tera Hero. He has had a long-running collaboration with actor Govinda, directing him in 17 films including Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, Raja Babu and Hero No. 1.

Recently, PVR INOX hosted the David Dhawan Film Festival to honour the filmmaker’s contribution to Indian cinema.

Dhawan is returning to direction after a six-year hiatus with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which marks his fourth collaboration with son Varun. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and is slated to release in theatres on June 5.

Kher will next star in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 alongside Boman Irani and Ranvir Shorey. A sequel to the 2006 film of the same name, it also marks Kher’s 550th project.