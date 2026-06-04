Aamir Khan’s Oscar-nominated film ‘Lagaan’ re-releasing in theatres to mark 25th anniversary

Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s Oscar-nominated film Lagaan is set to return to cinemas on June 12, marking the 25th anniversary of the acclaimed period sports drama.

The film, which originally released on June 15, 2001, was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Set in colonial India, the story revolves around a high-stakes cricket match between a group of untrained villagers and their British rulers.

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Lagaan was nominated in the Best Foreign Language category at the 74th Academy Awards. It also went on to win eight awards, including the Best Popular Film award at the 49th National Film Awards.

The announcement of its theatrical re-release was shared by Aamir Khan Productions on its social media handles on Wednesday.

“A timeless epic that touched every heart. On the 25th Anniversary of 'LAGAAN' the epic saga returns to the big screen. Relive the magic in theatres on 12th, 13th and 14th June,” read the caption.

The film featured an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Rajendra Gupta, among others.

The music of Lagaan, composed by A.R. Rahman, ruled the charts upon release. Tracks such as Ghanan Ghanan, Mitwa, Radha Kaise Na Jale, and O Rey Chhori continue to resonate with audiences decades later.