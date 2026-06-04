Israel, Lebanon renew fragile ceasefire, agree to create Hezbollah-free security zones in south

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire and establish pilot security zones in southern Lebanon from which Hezbollah militants would be excluded, marking a significant step towards reducing cross-border hostilities and advancing broader regional diplomacy.

The agreement was reached during a fourth round of US-mediated talks in Washington and is expected to see the Lebanese army assume control of designated areas south of the Litani River.

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In a joint statement released by the US State Department, the parties said the ceasefire "is contingent on a complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hezbollah operatives" from areas south of the Litani River.

It was not immediately clear how the security zones would be established, but the arrangement calls for the Lebanese army to take full control of those areas.

"These steps will enable progress towards a comprehensive peace and security agreement," the statement said.

"All countries reaffirmed that the future of the relationship between Israel and Lebanon must be decided by the two sovereign governments. They rejected any attempt, by any state or non-state actor, to hold Lebanon's future hostage."

The remarks were widely seen as a reference to Iran, which backs Hezbollah and has linked any broader regional agreement with the United States to developments in Lebanon. Hezbollah is not participating in the Israel-Lebanon negotiations.

Direct talks to continue

Israel and Lebanon also agreed to continue direct negotiations aimed at building confidence and resolving outstanding issues, according to the joint statement.

The latest understanding follows an earlier ceasefire agreement reached last month that failed to fully halt hostilities. Fighting continued despite diplomatic efforts after Israel launched a military campaign in Lebanon in March targeting Hezbollah, which had fired across the border in support of Tehran.

Regional implications

The renewed ceasefire is being viewed as an important development in wider efforts to ease tensions across the Middle East. Tehran has repeatedly argued that any broader understanding with Washington should address the conflict involving Hezbollah in Lebanon.

US President Donald Trump said discussions related to the wider regional crisis were continuing and suggested progress could come soon.

“If it happens, it could happen over the weekend,” Trump told reporters in the White House’s Oval Office.

Trump also said negotiators were working to separate discussions over reopening the Strait of Hormuz from the conflict in Lebanon.

Tensions remain on the ground

Despite the renewed commitment to a ceasefire, violence has continued in parts of Lebanon. Lebanese security sources said Israeli drone strikes killed at least six people in southern Lebanon on Wednesday and also targeted a vehicle south of Beirut.

Israel said it intercepted a hostile aircraft believed to have been launched by Hezbollah.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned that Tehran would respond forcefully if Israel attacked Beirut, while maintaining that communication channels with the United States remained open despite limited progress in negotiations.

The proposed security zones are expected to be a key test of the ceasefire's durability, with officials hoping they will help prevent renewed clashes and lay the groundwork for a broader peace and security arrangement between Israel and Lebanon.