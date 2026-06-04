‘Let’s Pitch It’ - Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow talk about ‘Friends’ reboot in a mini reunion

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow turned their Variety Actors on Actors conversation into a mini Friends reunion packed with laughter, tears, and enough nostalgia to send longtime fans straight back to Central Perk.

The duo, who first worked together on Friends more than three decades ago, reflected on how much time has passed since their last in-person meeting. Kudrow admitted, “We’ve come a long way.”

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But it was their memories of Friends that anchored the conversation. Kudrow revealed she only recently watched the show in full, saying, “Loved it with all my heart.” Aniston responded, “That was such lightning in a bottle, the chemistry of all of us.”

One of the most touching moments came when Kudrow spoke about her son, Julian, who now appears in The Comeback. Aniston said, “He grew up hearing laughter all the time.”

The pair also joked about reboot possibilities, with Aniston laughing, “Let’s pitch it.” Kudrow added, “Can we do you, me and Courteney? What would that be?”

They also discussed the ramifications of AI. “I feel like we’re going to learn a lot about what doesn’t work,” Kudrow said cautiously. Aniston added, “I want to learn more. I want to understand what this is.” She also confessed, “I can’t tell that well.”

Still, the tone stayed light thanks to their signature humour, with Kudrow revisiting classic Friends absurdity: “It’s like a moo point.”

As the conversation wound down, the actresses were overcome with emotion. Kudrow said, “Next to ‘Friends,’ this is—this is the end.” Aniston, visibly moved, responded, “Shit! Sorry! Hold on a second!”

Kudrow summed up the bond simply: “I don’t want to ever stop talking to you.” Aniston agreed without hesitation: “Well, the good thing is we don’t have to.”